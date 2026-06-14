Dubbed Madhuri Dixit's lookalike, 90s' star rejected Shah Rukh Khan's hit, left films: Where is Farheen Prabhakar now?

​The 1990s was a fascinating era for Bollywood. It was a decade that birthed timeless superstars, but it was also a time when a single smash hit could turn an absolute newcomer into an overnight national sensation. One of them was Farheen Prabhakar, aka Farheen Khan, who was among the industry's most talked-about newcomers. A blockbuster slipped through her fingers. A cricketer won her heart. And just when Bollywood seemed ready to embrace her as its next big star, she quietly walked away from the spotlight. Farheen Prabhakar was called Madhuri Dixit's lookalike.

About Farheen Prabhakar's career Born as Farheen Khan, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Ronit Roy in 1992 with Deepak Balraj Vij's Jaan Tere Naam. Their pairing created magic and made them overnight sensations. With her uncanny resemblance to Madhuri Dixit, she instantly caught the attention of filmmakers and audiences alike, and many dubbed her Madhuri's lookalike. Many believed she was destined for a long innings in Bollywood.

Just after her debut, she was offered Shah Rukh Khan's hit, Baazigar. The actor admitted that she was offered the role, which was eventually played by Shilpa Shetty, but she turned it down to make her Tamil debut alongside Kamal Haasan in Kalaignan. While Baazigar was a hit, Kalaignan underperformed at the box office.

She then went on to juggle between Hindi and South cinema. The actor worked in several films alongside Akshay Kumar like Sainik, Dil Ki Baazi and Nazar Ke Samne. Apart from this, some of her other memorable films include Agni Prem, Fauj, Tahqiqat and more. As her professional journey unfolded, Farheen found love in former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar.