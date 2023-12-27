Dunki box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film stays steady, likely to collect 150 cr

Dunki box office collection day 7: The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, remained steady at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Dunki is expected to earn over ₹149 crore in India by its first Wednesday. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply when fan asks if he remembers Salman Khan's birthday: I don’t wish him on social media) Shah Rukh Khan stars with Taapsee Pannu for the first time in Dunki.

Dunki box office update

As per the report, Dunki has now collected around ₹ 8.13 crore on Wednesday, thus taking its total collection to ₹149 crore. The same report has stated that Dunki saw 17.17% occupancy for the Hindi version. Dunki witnessed a sharp drop in single day numbers on its first Tuesday, collecting around ₹ 11.56 crore. Dunki earned ₹29.2 crore on day one, ₹20.12 crore on day two, ₹25.61 crore on day three, ₹30.7 crore on day four, and ₹18.38 crore on day four.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It revolves around four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Clash with Salaar at the box office

Dunki is facing stiff competition at the box office from Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which released on the same day. It stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as best friends who become arch rivals. The Prashanth Neel film earned good reviews and has already collected ₹255.40 crore net in India in the first four days of its run.

Last Sunday, Shah Rukh celebrated the film's success with his fans. He wore a blue sweater and denims and was spotted at his residence Mannat, where he came to greet eager fans with folded hands and also blew kisses. Fans cheered loudly and shouted “I love you Shah Rukh” back at him.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place