Dunno how but the blue tick is back: Priyanka Chopra shares on Twitter

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently promoting her new series Citadel, noticed that her blue tick had returned to her Twitter account. The actor tweeted that she wasn't sure how it happened, but now that it had, she joked and said she felt like herself again. Last week, on April 20, all verified Twitter users lost their legacy blue ticks and would only get them if they subscribed to Twitter Blue. But it seems that for many accounts, the blue tick has returned even without the users paying for the subscription. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunite with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, gift her grissini from Italy. See pics) Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of the web series Citadel on April 18, 2023 in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

On Twitter, Priyanka exclaimed, "Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I’m Priyanka again!" She added a winking face emoji with its tongue stuck out too. Fans also wondered the same and asked the actor about it. Others joked with her about her sense of humour over the situation. One fan shared, "Back pc funnier era love to see more this pc." Another wrote, "You were always PRIYANKA." While another joked, "Nick jiju paid the 900 bucks for reverification..it seems !"

Besides Priyanka, the blue check marks have also returned for Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, cricketers Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, actor-comedian Vir Das, and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. According to the US website The Daily Beast, new owner Elon Musk restored the blue check marks for accounts which have more than one million followers on the platform. There was now a chance that anyone could impersonate a celebrity by subscribing to Twitter Blue and obtaining a check mark.

A few days ago, Elon had shared that he was personally paying for the blue ticks for US basketball player LeBron James, actor Willam Shatner and author Stephen King. Those who had been previously verified on the platform had stated that they would not be paying the subscription fee to get the blue check mark again.

Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2023 with the first two episodes. The first season finale will air on May 26, 2023. The Citadel team was recently in Rome, Italy at the web series premiere.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON