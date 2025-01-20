Emergency box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film shows growth, crosses 10 crore

Emergency box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's much-delayed Emergency finally released in theatres, and received a decent opening at the box office. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, Emergency has now crossed the ₹10 crore mark within 3 days of release. Kangana has written, starred, produced and directed the film. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut opens up on past controversies in her life: ‘It was what men said about me’) In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut played former PM Indira Gandhi.

Emergency box office update

The latest update pointed out that Emergency minted ₹ 4.35 crore on its third day of release. It is slightly more than what the film minted on its second day, which was at ₹ 3.6 crore. Emergency had a decent opening, where the film had a collection of ₹ 2.5 crore. The total collections of the film stand at ₹ 10.45 crore.

The report also stated that Emergency 18.96 per cent Hindi Occupancy in theatres on its third day of release.

More details

The biographical political thriller delves into the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The film stars Kangana as late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and details the final few years of her tenure, showing the Emergency and Operation Bluestar.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and Satish Kaushik in key roles. Fans will see Anupam as late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Emergency doesn’t seem to harbour a wish to whitewash or tarnish Indira’s actions. What happened under her watch during the Emergency, her son Sanjay Gandhi’s death- Kangana, the director, has tried to keep it balanced. As the role demands, Anupam delivers a restrained performance, while the late Satish proves his mettle in just one line. What an actor!”