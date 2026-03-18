Emotional Karan Johar pens note on mom Hiroo Johar's 83rd birthday, says he is ‘constantly in worry for her health’

Karan shared an adorable throwback picture from the time he was just a kid. He was seen with his finger in his mouth, carried by his mother on her lap. In the caption, he said, “It’s tough to articulate the most important relationship of your life… words don’t have the power to describe a mother’s place in a childs life… unconditional is also a tiny word for a force as large as a mother…”

Karan Johar 's mother, Hiroo Johar, turns 83 today (March 18). The filmmaker took to his Instagram account to pen a long note on the special day and shared that he and his kids consider themselves lucky to have her with them every morning. Karan also said that he is constantly worrying about her health as a son, given that she has had so many health issues in the last few years.

‘She has combatted numerous health issues’ He continued, “My mom turns 83 today and the only reason I share this feeling is because I know it will deeply resonate with many others out there…I wake up anxious or am constantly in worry for her health and can’t imagine a life without her. She has combatted numerous health issues and yet she insists on blow drying her hair everyday and wearing her lipstick everyday and is wheeled out in her flowy kaftan so she can enjoy the sun and doom scroll ( Gen Z you got nothing on my mom)."

Concluding the note, Karan wrote, “Her spirit is my strength…even when her memory or her thoughts fails her … she remembers one very strong aspect always …. LOVE! My twins and I are blessed. We count our blessings everyday that we get to kiss her and say “love you mama”…. Happy Birthday MOM.”

Karan on his family During his appearance on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Karan spoke about having a ‘modern family’ in which he and his mother look after the children he had through surrogacy.

Addressing Neelam Kothari having tough conversations with her daughter, he said, “You spoke about your daughter and that’s also something that struck a chord with me. My constant fear is that I also have to deal with those questions from my own children about my circumstances and that I have a modern family situation.”

On the work front, Karan’s recent production, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, failed to impress audiences.

The filmmaker now has Nagzilla, starring Kartik, and Chand Mera Dil, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, in the pipeline. Nagzilla is a supernatural high-fantasy comedy-drama backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is scheduled for release in August this year. Chand Mera Dil, on the other hand, is a romantic drama slated to release on May 8, 2026.