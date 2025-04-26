Emraan Hashmi calls making a show like Adolescence in India a 'nightmare': Producer will say 'are you out of your mind'

Emraan Hashmi on Adolescence

Adolescence, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, focuses on a teenager accused of the murder of a classmate. Since its release in March, the show has received widespread critical acclaim. Talking about the show in an interview with News 18, Emraan said, “Adolescence has worked mostly because of its subject matter – the pitfalls of growing up in these times and social media. But inherently, it’s such a risky project because it’s just four episodes where each one is shot in a single take."

One of the other highlights of Adolescence is that all its four episodes are shot in single shots without any cuts. The filming required tons of rehearsals and months of careful planning. Emraan added, “If you put that across to a producer over here, I would say that nine out of ten of them would tell you, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ It would be a logistical nightmare. 13 minutes into a shot, someone may goof up, and we would’ve to do the entire thing again. What would happen to the budget? We would need a director, who leads the team, to be audacious and mad enough to make a show that way."

Adolescence stars Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Faye Marsay. It marks 15-year-old Owen Cooper's debut as Jamie Miller, the child accused of murder. The show is streaming on Netflix.

Emraan Hashmi's new film

Emraan's latest film - Ground Zero - released in theatres on April 25. Based on the true story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the film focuses on the Border Security Force's daring operation that led to the death of terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, in 2003. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero also stars Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari.