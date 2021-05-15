Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Emraan Hashmi opens up on Mukesh-Mahesh Bhatt split: 'Equations change, nothing is permanent'
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi spotted at Bandra in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi spotted at Bandra in Mumbai.
bollywood

Emraan Hashmi opens up on Mukesh-Mahesh Bhatt split: 'Equations change, nothing is permanent'

  • Emraan Hashmi has opened up about the professional separation of his uncles, Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:59 AM IST

Actor Emraan Hashmi has said that even though he doesn't know the details of what transpired between brothers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt, he is disappointed about their professional split. Emraan, who is related to the Bhatts, has appeared in several projects produced by their banner Vishesh Films.

In an interview, he said that he is in touch with both of them, and that he has 'many fond memories' of Vishesh Films.

"I just wish we all come back together to do a film," he told a leading daily. "All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them. As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt."

Earlier this year, Mukesh Bhatt said that Vishesh Films will now be run by his children, daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh. He clarified in an interview that Vishesh Films was always his company, with Mahesh serving only as a consultant. "We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore," he had said.

Emraan continued, "But I don't really know where it's coming from. We have been quite busy with our own lives during the lockdown but yet kept in touch. We are family. I spoke to Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) through the lockdown; he is not only just a filmmaker for me but a wise man who has given me guidance. Things were getting confused during the lockdown and I needed his inputs on it."

Also read: Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry

Emraan was last seen on screen in Mumbai Saga, which was released in theatres just before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He will next be seen in Chehre, which was delayed because of the new lockdown measures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
emraan hashmi mukesh bhatt mahesh bhatt + 1 more

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan plays a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi plays an ad executive in Chehre.
Amitabh Bachchan plays a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi plays an ad executive in Chehre.
bollywood

Emraan reveals Amitabh Bachchan didn’t go back to his car during a blizzard

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • In a new interview, Emraan Hashmi has spoken about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre, adding he would like to imbibe his passion for his work.
READ FULL STORY
Emraan Hashmi says staying pragmatic and stoic is the only way to survive here.
Emraan Hashmi says staying pragmatic and stoic is the only way to survive here.
bollywood

Emraan Hashmi: It is a hyper critical world right now. Everyone has an opinion. You have to be true to yourself

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Talking about 18 years in the industry, the actor says one should focus on the craft and stay insulated from the world of social media as you can fall prey to praise or trolling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.