Emraan Hashmi reveals he stopped buying his wife handbag every time he kissed onscreen: 'You know how much they cost...'

Emraan Hashmi once spoke about being sick of the serial kisser tag after he became known as 'the guy who was kissing all his heroines'. In a recent interview with NDTV, the actor was asked about his onscreen kisses, and if he still follows the 'rule' of buying wife Parveen Shahani a handbag to compensate for kissing in films. Also read: When Emraan Hashmi called Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser on Koffee With Karan Emraan Hashmi reveals he would buy Parveen Shahani a handbag every time he kissed in a film; here's why he stopped. (File Photo)

'Thankfully that rule is not there anymore '

When asked if he's ever 'kissed on screen and enjoyed it', Emraan said, "I have." But he refused to reveal his co-star's name as his ‘wife was seeing this’. The actor was then asked about him buying his wife a handbag after his kissing scenes.

He responded with, "Yeah that was way back! Thankfully that rule is not there anymore because my bank balance would have ended. You know how much handbags cost these days?!" The actor also responded to a question about ‘kissing on screen and hating it’. Emraan said he's never 'hated' doing any of his onscreen kisses as it is 'just his job'.

‘I don’t tell her about the scenes’

In a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, Emraan had spoken about his wife's reaction to seeing his intimate scenes in films . He had said, "I don’t tell her about the scenes. I do tell her about the films I’m doing. She doesn’t hear about it in detail. She is a film buff but she is not struck by glamour. She has her own life... she might have issues but she understands that it’s my professional requirement. She is non-interfering."

‘The deal is I take her shopping’

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2014, Emraan had revealed how Parveen reacted to his intimate scenes in Murder. Parveen, who was apparently unaware of the scenes, dug her nails into Emraan’s skin, and after the film ended, the actor had several nail marks on his arm.

He had said, "In the first seat my wife digging her nails into my hand like 'what the hell have you done and you haven't prepared me for this and what are you doing because this is not Bollywood'. When the hands came off, there were four jabs... I was injured...I was bleeding."

Emraan added, "She hasn't accepted it (this side of his job). We have hit a common ground. Right now there is a deal that we have... The deal is I take her shopping and she probably swipes the card close to seven-digit numbers."

Emraan was last seen in the web series, Showtime, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.