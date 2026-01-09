Emraan Hashmi says he wasn't bothered by Ba***ds of Bollywood cameo going viral: ‘Nothing has changed for me’

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. His scene with Raghav Juyal from the show went viral on social media. However, in an interview with Galatta India, Emraan revealed that he was unbothered by the virality and that nothing changed for him after the show. Emraan Hashmi says nothing changed for him after Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Emraan Hashmi on not being bothered by the virality of his scene from Ba***ds of Bollywood When asked what changed for him after Ba***ds of Bollywood in terms of opportunities, Emraan said, “Nothing has changed for me. Woh ek cheez thi, it suddenly blew up. Abhi virality ke liye pata nahi kya, kyun log suddenly, voh do din ka kaam tha (I don’t know what it is about virality these days, why people suddenly, it was just two days’ work) and it just blew up. I still don't understand. I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don't take these things very seriously or mull over them.”

Emraan said that he has always followed a personal process of choosing scripts he genuinely likes or collaborating with people he enjoys working with, with the sole aim of entertaining the audience. He added, “I don't get into the seriousness of success, failure, virality. I try to stay detached. Nothing bothers me. Bahut pehle main seekh gaya tha ki aapke haath mein kuch nahi hai aur aapko bus shiddat se kaam karna hai (I learnt a long time ago that nothing is really in your control, and all you can do is work with complete dedication) and grow as an actor.”

Emraan appeared as an intimacy coordinator in the show. Raghav Juyal’s pure fanboy reaction to seeing Emraan, where he begins singing Kaho Na Kaho, went viral on social media. His line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (The entire Bollywood on one side, and Emraan Hashmi on the other),” also became a fan favourite. The internet could not stop gushing over how Emraan stole the show with his cameo. The series also stars Laksh and Sahher Bamba, among others, and is available to stream on Netflix.