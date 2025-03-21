Esha Deol reveals mom Hema Malini told her not to give up on romance: ‘Even if you have not made a name…’

Actor Esha Deol is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tumko Meri Kasam. The actor opened up about how her mother, Hema Malini, has supported her and given her strong advice over the years in an interview with The Quint. (Also read: Esha Deol shares first pic after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani: 'No matter how dark it gets, sun will rise') Esha Deol shared an advice given by her mother, Hema Malini, (Instagram/ Esha Deol)

What Esha said

During the interview, Esha said some of the values her mother taught her over the years, “Something that I think that every mother would want to tell their daughters especially, it’s very important is to have your own self-identity, even after marriage. And she always told me you have worked hard and made a name and you have a profession. Even if you have not made a name, you have a profession, that’s your thing. Never stop that. Try and continue working.”

‘I have not acted upon it yet’

Esha went on to add, "One thing which is very important in life and should never die out is, romance. She said that is something that just gives you those butterflies in your stomach. It’s that feeling, we all want it. I have that advice in my head but I have not acted upon it yet.”

Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She and Bharat Takhtani married in Mumbai in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, who was born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation earlier in February.

On the work front, Esha appears in Vikram Bhatt's Tumko Meri Kasam, which releases in theatres today. The film, which is loosely based on the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a chain of fertility clinics, also stars Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh.