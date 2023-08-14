Faisal Malik: Makers are finding ways to use me in different roles

Panchayat fame actor Faisal Malik is happy that people have started to explore different sides of him as an actor. Known for comedy roles, he back-to-back shooting for projects and has multiple releases ahead. Faisal Malik during his visit to Lucknow. (Deep Saxena/HT)

“This is an interesting phase of my career. I am getting to play varied roles and am able to explore new worlds. Earlier, it was Panchayat-type comic roles but now directors are fitting in different characters. Pehle yeh tha mota aadmi hai to comedy karwao ya police bana do like in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)! In fact, I’m exploring different characters as well. Makers are finding ways to use me in different roles,” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

In his next he will be playing a negative role. “Such challenges are very interesting and make you work hard,” he adds.

Malik has string of project lined-up.

“I have shot for Sabun starring Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and Abhishek Chauhan. The film has been directed by Vijay Maurya. Then, I’ll be seen playing a cop in Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. I will be again essaying the role of a cop in Pratik Gandhi starrer Dedh Bigha Zameen directed by Pulkit of Bose: Dead or Alive fame. I have also shot for slice-of-life film Jo Tera Hai Who Mera Hai with Amit Sial and Paresh Rawal and OTT-series Dating Shating. So, it’s a complete bouquet.”

Having completed the first schedule of third season of Panchayat he is most excited for it to be released early next year. “People have seen me portraying a lighthearted comic role that had a serious ending in season two. I can’t talk further about the script but it’s going to be very interesting for sure. My character will evolve exploring different shades. We will be shooting the final schedule in winters,” he shared on a signing off note.

