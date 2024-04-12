Fake casting agent arrested for trying to deceive Akshay Kumar's production house

Mumbai's Juhu Police Station has apprehended an individual for attempting to deceive actor Akshay Kumar's production house under the guise of offering employment in association with a scheme to defraud social media influencer Pooja Anandani. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar plans to buy home he once used to rent for ₹500: ‘I have no one there but…’) Akshay Kumar's production house is Cape of Good Films.

The arrested suspect, identified as Prince Kumar Sinha, 29, allegedly made fraudulent overtures to Pooja, but thanks to her quick thinking, she avoided becoming a victim.

Detailing the sequence of events, a Juhu Police officer revealed that the accused initially contacted Pooja, introducing himself as Rohan Mehra, purportedly an employee of Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

Despite not being associated with the production house, the accused enticed Pooja with a job opportunity, claiming to be involved in the production of a film based on the Nirbhaya case, and invited her to meet in Juhu.

Their first encounter took place at a local coffee shop, where he allegedly requested Pooja to pose for photographs taken by a photographer claiming affiliation with Amitabh Bachchan.

Subsequently, they arranged to meet again at the JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, where Pooja had already informed the police of the situation. Promptly, officers intervened and arrested Prince at the prearranged meeting point.

According to the information obtained from Juhu Police, on April 3, the accused, using his mobile phone, contacted Pooja under the alias Rohan Mehra, falsely representing himself as a Cape of Good Films employee.

However, investigations revealed that no such individual worked at the production house. Pooja, upon discovering the deception, promptly notified the production house, confirming the fraudster's deceit.

In response, Pooja lodged a complaint with the nearby Juhu Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against the perpetrator and his subsequent arrest.

The incident underscores the prevalence of fraudulent activities in the entertainment industry and highlights the importance of vigilance against such schemes.

The Juhu Police commend Pooja's astuteness, which thwarted a potential scam. Investigations into the matter are ongoing, with authorities urging individuals to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of offers before committing to them.

