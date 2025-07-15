Fans laud Shah Rukh Khan's hard work as he smashes his head through glass, pumps iron in new ad. Watch

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s life and career were celebrated in a new ad, which also featured AR Rahman, Mary Kom, and Jasprit Bumrah. In the ad, which features a mix of new and old footage, the actor can be seen in his element, leading fans to laud his hard work and dedication. The new Zomato ad saw Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in his element.

Shah Rukh Khan in new ad

The new ad from Zomato, which is completely in monochrome, features some new footage of Shah Rukh sitting on a throne under a chandelier as TV sets around him play scenes from his iconic films. Some behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot is also included in the ad. At one point in the ad, Shah Rukh pumps iron and shows off his physique.

In another, he can be seen performing his own stunts for some of his old films, including smashing his head into glass. A clip from one of his old interviews sees him say, “There needs to be nothing unique about you. If you work hard, that’s unique in itself.” Footage of him blowing kisses to fans lined up at his home, Mannat, is also included in the ad that comes with the caption, “Hunger can take you places.”

Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh’s stardom celebrated in the new advert. One fan commented, “shah rukh khan - an epitome of hardwork and success!” Another wrote, “from an outsider to the world's biggest movie star!” One fan thought, “If it were in SRK's voice, it would look more cool.” Numerous other fans called him ‘King’ and commented on how he was ‘hustling for a long time now’.

Recent work

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He also had a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, reprising his role from Pathaan. He will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukherji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan as his co-stars.