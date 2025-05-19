Fans miss Sridevi as Shabana Azmi posts unseen pic with late actor from Diwali party: Feels surreal to look at her again

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took a trip down memory lane as she shared an old photo with the late Sridevi from their Diwali party. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Shabana shared the picture, which also featured actors Sonali Bendre and Richa Chadha as well as fashion designer Manish Malhotra. (Also Read | Aamir Khan felt he was 'watching Sridevi' after seeing Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa) Shabana Azmi shared an old picture with Sridevi.

Shabana Azmi shares old pic with Sridevi

In the photo, all of them wore ethnic outfits. Sridevi opted for a red and white saree while Shabana was seen in a red suit. Sonali chose to wear a blue and green suit while Richa dressed in a white outfit. Manish was seen in a black ethnic outfit.

All of them smiled as they posed together for the camera. Sharing the photo, Shabana wrote, "#Niranjan Iyer playing the photo bomber! At a Diwali party at Janki Kutir some years ago."

Fans praise Sridevi as they miss her

Reacting to the photo, a fan said, "Feels surreal to look at Sridevi again." A comment read, "This frame holds more star power than a Diwali sky." A person wrote, “Sridevi will always be missed.”

An Instagram user said, "Sridevi and the Great Shabana Azmi -what great talents both of them." While a fan called it "priceless", another said it is a "legendary photo". Sridevi had attended a pre-Diwali party hosted by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai in 2017.

About Sridevi

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. She's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among others. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award posthumously.

She married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. Sridevi is survived by Boney and their two daughters--Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are also actors.

About Shabana

Shabana was last seen in the web series Dabba Cartel. Fans will see her next in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal and others.