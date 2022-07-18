Farah Khan Ali responds after internet user calls her ‘hypocrite’ for praising sister Sussanne Khan's new pic

Fashion designer Sussanne Khan shared a bunch of pictures from a magazine shoot on her Instagram handle. For the shoot, Sussanne wore a short multicolour outfit as she flaunted her legs. Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali reacted to the picture calling her ‘gorgeous’. One person responded to Farah's comment calling her a ‘hypocrite’ for previously advicing a young actor ‘about not showing legs’. Also Read: Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets

Sharing the picture, Sussanne Khan wrote, “‘We are all mere mortals trying our best to play this crazy game called Life…fasten ur seat belt and zip your way through'."

Farah commented on the picture, “Gorgeous you Suss." Reacting to her comment, one person replied, “@farahkhanali ah so the advice you gave to the young actress about not showing legs and b**bs at the same time, doesn’t apply to your sister. Bit hypocritical don’t you think?” Farah replied to the comment and wrote, “@mariacath22 I did not ask her not to expose. I asked her to choose better styling. If you can’t see the difference than it’s okay. Everyone does not have to have the same point of view. Have a blessed day.”

An exchange between Farah Khan Ali and an internet user.

The person further pointed out at Farah's comment for actor and reality TV star Urfi Javed and wrote, “@farahkhanali you specifically told Urfi that the golden rule of fashion is not to expose legs and b**bs at the same time. But, clearly you have chosen to have forgotten that you wrote that. Never mind, those rules obviously don’t apply to your sister. You’re a hypocrite, but have a blessed day too. ” To this, Farah replied, “@mariacath22 whatever makes you happy.”

The person further called Farah a ‘bully’ for her comments on Urfi and wrote, “@farahkhanali did bullying a young girl make you happy? Think twice please before criticising someone who dresses like your sister. Unfair and hypocritical. Go in peace." To this, Farah replied, “@mariacath22 the intent was not to bully her but to protect her but you don’t have to understand that because our creator knows my intent.”

Earlier this year, Farah commented on an Instagram video saying that Urfi should be reprimanded for her dressing sense. “Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her,” she wrote. Urfi had responded to this comment saying, “I know you people don't like the way I dress, I'm not living in a bubble but also I don't care about people's opinions.”

