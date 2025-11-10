Farah Khan reacts to video of Shah Rukh Khan performing kanyadaan at her wedding with Shirish: ‘Oh my God!’

Two decades ago, in 2004, when filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan married editor-filmmaker Shirish Kunder, Shah Rukh Khan had performed her kanyadaan (giving away the daughter) ceremony in a show of friendship. When an Instagram page shared a video from her wedding on social media, here’s how Farah responded to it. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have been close friends for years now, her performed her kanyadaan at her wedding.

Farah Khan responds to video of Shah Rukh performing her kanyadaan

The page posted the video from Farah and Shirish’s video on Instagram, writing, “When friendship turns into family, SRK did Farah Khan’s kanyadaan (sparkle emoji).” They also wrote, “This old moment is getting viral and we are loving every bit of it (heart eyes emoji).”

In the video, a pandit can be seen guiding Shah Rukh as he performs the ceremony. He later hugs Farah and kisses her on her cheek. The video also features other special moments from her wedding. Responding to it, Farah seemed surprised about how they found the video, writing, “Oh my god where did ul find this??”

Fans also commented under the post, with one of them reminding her that the clip was from her interview with Simi Garewal. Another thought the moment was ‘so beautiful’. “Shah Rukh Khan Sir and Gauri Khan Mam are really a family for Farah Mam. They are always there for each other,” commented one fan. “No nazaar for their friendship,” wrote another.

Farah Khan’s decades-long friendship with Shah Rukh Khan

Farah and Shah Rukh have been friends for over three decades, with their camaraderie dating back to the 1990s before the release of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Deewana. Shah Rukh even acted in Farah’s directorials, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year. Farah married Shirish in 2004 after they met on the sets of Main Hoon Na. Their triplets, son Czar, and daughters Diva and Anya, were born in 2008.