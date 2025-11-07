Farah Khan's epic reply to Kajol's ‘relevance’ remark wins the internet; fans call her ‘Bollywood’s biggest green flag'

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan recently appeared on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. Their conversation became the talk of the town after Kajol’s comment about Farah believing in and remaining relevant after all these years irked the internet. However, Farah’s reply received unanimous praise. Farah Khan shuts down Kajol for talking about her relevance in the industry.

Farah Khan's response to Kajol's relevance remark

In the clip circulating online, Kajol quipped, “And you are relevant till today, and at least you believe that you are relevant.” Farah replied, “Yeah, see I don’t like that word, Kajol, because I feel every person is relevant in some way or the other, even if you’re not working.”

When Kajol tried to explain herself, saying, “I mean that when you feel like you are relevant,” Farah added, “So I always felt I’m relevant to my children or to my husband or to my mum or, you know, even I think that’s a bad word somehow, no? It puts down people who are not going out and working actively.”

While the internet was irked by Kajol’s comment on relevance, Farah’s response stole the show. One of the comments read, “Farah Khan is the greenest flag of Bollywood.” Another wrote, “Loved what Farah said here. Kajol made a huge mistake by agreeing to do this show. Hope this doesn’t affect her legacy in the long run.” Another commented, “Loved how Farah shut her down — they finally got a taste of their own medicine.” One more read, “At this point, they should decide not to release further episodes. Everyone can’t be Karan Johar.”

Another wrote, “Farah was bang on! Twinkle and Kajol are mean girls who think they’re being sassy. They’re rude, not cool.” A fan praised Farah, writing, “Farah, you are so thoughtful. You understand the power a word carries. Everywhere you go and everyone you meet is not only touched but elevated by your pure intentions. We love you so much @farahkhankunder.”

About Farah Khan and Kajol’s recent work

Farah most recently choreographed a song titled Gafoor for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The song, which featured Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, became an instant hit. She is also busy with her cooking vlogs, in which she visits celebrities’ homes for warm conversations and to learn new recipes.

Kajol, on the other hand, was last seen in Sarzameen and is currently hosting the show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. New episodes of the show release every Thursday on Prime Video.