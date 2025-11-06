Farah Khan, Twinkle Khanna poke fun at Ananya Panday for Gen Z views on mental health: ‘Traumatised by everything’

Bollywood star Ananya Panday and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan brought plenty of humour and lively debate to the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, the celebrity talk show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. What began as a light-hearted conversation soon turned into a playful generational face-off, as Ananya passionately defended Gen Z’s approach to emotions and mental health, only to be trolled by Twinkle and Farah. Farah Khan and Ananya Panday at Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show.

Ananya Panday defends Gen Z's focus on mental health

During the episode, the group played a game in which they had to agree or disagree with a statement. Twinkle’s tongue-in-cheek prompt, “Gen Z needs Google Maps to walk down their own street,” had Ananya firmly in disagreement, while all three seniors agreed instantly. Defending her generation, Ananya said, “Gen Z knows a lot more than what people give them credit for.” Farah responded, “What do they know? They know about sourdough and all that.”

Ananya continued, “They are very in touch with their emotions. They are the first generation that is talking about feelings. They are the first generation who are embracing mental health and freedom of expression.” Twinkle quickly added, “They are traumatised by everything.” Farah also said, “They are expressing it a bit too much. Even to get out of something is a mental health issue.”

The episode also featured a discussion on how social media following increasingly influences casting decisions. While Ananya agreed that digital popularity now plays a major role, Kajol, Twinkle and Farah were unconvinced. Farah argued that filmmakers do not cast actors in lead roles solely on the basis of their online numbers.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The talk show pairs Kajol and Twinkle as hosts, both known for their charisma, sharp humour and effortless candour. Each episode sees the duo dive into conversations about their guests’ lives, careers, relationships and experiences. The show debuted with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and has since welcomed stars including Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. New episodes stream every Thursday on Prime Video.