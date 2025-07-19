Farah Khan says entire cast of Happy New Year dozed off just 5 minutes after premiere began; here's why

Eleven years ago, filmmaker Farah Khan left audiences in splits with her film Happy New Year. Starring Bollywood heavyweights such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, the film proved to be a massive box office success. In her recent vlog, Farah reminisced about the premiere night, recalling how the entire cast fell asleep in the theatre while watching the film. Farah Khan recalls promoting Happy New Year for 40 days straight.

Farah Khan on the extensive promotions of Happy New Year

In the vlog, Farah paid a visit to Sonu Sood’s lavish Mumbai bungalow. Not only did she give fans a tour of his beautiful home, but the duo also shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes from their time shooting Happy New Year. Farah recalled that they filmed the movie in Dubai, and for 150 days, Sonu — being a vegetarian — survived only on salad.

While Sonu prepared avocado toast for her, Farah recounted a humorous anecdote to his wife, Sonali. She shared how the cast went all out with promotions for the film and said, “Hum logon ne itni PR ki hai Happy New Year ki kisi picture ne nahi ki hogi. For 40 days, and then a tour of 3 weeks for a movie. We even started a TV show, Happy New Year dance competition (We did so much PR for Happy New Year, no other film must have done that much. For 40 days straight, and then a 3-week tour just for the movie. We even launched a TV show — the Happy New Year dance competition)."

Farah reveals the whole cast fell asleep during premiere

She added, “Voh show chodhke, I was doing dubbing and mixing. Uske baad we went to Dubai for premiere. Premiere shuru hua aur saari star cast aage ki line main bethi thi. Picture shuru hui and in 5 minutes we all slept (I left that show midway to do dubbing and mixing. After that, we went to Dubai for the premiere. The premiere started and the entire star cast was sitting in the front row. The film began, and within five minutes, we all fell asleep)."

About Happy New Year

Set against the backdrop of a world dance competition in Dubai, the film follows a group of misfits who come together to execute a heist during the event. Shah Rukh Khan plays Charlie, a man seeking revenge against a corrupt businessman, while Deepika Padukone plays Mohini, a bar dancer who trains the group in dance.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the film also features Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Happy New Year was a major commercial success, grossing ₹397 crore worldwide, and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2014.