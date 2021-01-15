IND USA
Farah Khan shares throwback dance pic with Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora compares her hair to Chunky Panday
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
bollywood

Farah Khan shares throwback dance pic with Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora compares her hair to Chunky Panday

Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with cousin Farhan Akhtar and their industry friends can't stop talking about her curly hair.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a rare gem from her family album, with actor cousin Farhan Akhtar. The never seen before throwback pictures shows the two in their younger avatars, dancing together at a party.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami)."

While Farah looks charming in a black sleeveless top and curly hair, Farhan looks cute as a teenager in a white shirt. He has one of his hands on Farah's waist and the other holds her hand as if the two are performing salsa. Farah's mom Menaka Irani is seen in a blue sari and sleeveless blouse in the background, chatting with other family members.

Their industry friends had a field day laughing over the post. Farah's friend Malaika Arora commented on her hair, "Hair is very Chunky Panday," to which the filmmaker replied, "ur obsessed with chunky kameeni." Meanwhile, Chunky dropped several laughing emojis in reaction to Malaika's comment.

Sikandar Kher commented, "Farah that hair is spot on." Farah reacted, "Im telling u I used to wear the flashdance sweatshirt n roam with this hair." Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor, also wrote, "So cute faruuuuu."

Also read: Preity Zinta calls Koi Mil Gaya song Haila cutest parody: 'I think you have danced better than us'

Farah's mother Menaka Irani is the sister of Farhan and sister Zoya Akhtar's mother Honey Irani. The two women belong to the Irani (Parsi) community.

While Farah is a choreographer and filmmaker with films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om to her name, Farhan is a singer, musician, actor and filmmaker. He is known for his directorial ventures like Lakshya and Dil Chahta Hai and his acting in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Wazir, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many other films.

farah khan farhan akhtar

