Farah Khan shows her massive bedroom that looks like a hotel. Watch

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a rare glimpse into her bedroom which recently got a makeover from an interior design company. Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a video in which she showed her massive bedroom which she said now looked like a hotel. Also read: Farah Khan says they used to keep house open as kids, didn't have money to repair latch Farah Khan shows a glimpse of her bedroom.

Farah Khan's bedroom

The video shows Farah entering the bedroom and telling her fans, “Hi, I am Farah Khan and you are the privileged few who are getting to come into my bedroom.” While showing around the massive bedroom which has been done up in blue and beige, Farah exclaims, “They have made it beautiful, they have made it like a hotel.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The room looks huge with ample space to walk around. The bed and the bedrest, cushions and wardrobes as well as the ceiling are in blue while the walls are in off white and the flooring is in done in wood. Farah opens one of the wardrobes and drawers to show her huge clutch and handbag collection as well as how neatly they are displayed for her to pick from. Some fancy candles, family photographs and succulents are also placed in the room. There is no clutter and only a sense of peace can be felt while talking a sneak peek into the room.

The post received a few reactions before Farah turned off the comments section. A fan had written, “Loved the soothing cool colour palette…Looks like a beautiful comfortable Home.” Another had called it “very classy”.

Farah Khan is married to film editor Shirish Kunder. The couple has 15-year-old triplets named Diva, Anya and Czar. She occasionally throws fun parties for her industry friends and near and dear ones. Several of her friends have praised her house in conversations with the media.

Farah Khan's growing up years

Last year, during a podcast with Maniesh Paul, Farah had talked about how her father had lost everything after a flop film. She had said, “Humare ghar mein literally kujh nahi tha, hum ghar ka darwaza khula karke sote they kyunki koi aayega to kujh dekar hi jayega, leke koi ja nahi sakta (we had nothing in our house, we literally left the door open while going to sleep, thinking that one could only give us something as there was nothing to take away).”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.