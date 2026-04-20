Farah Khan spills the beans about Rakesh Bedi's FTII days; recalls him having free food, alcohol at Javed Akhtar's house

As Farah entered Rakesh’s home, she introduced him to her viewers as “Dhurandhar ka main hero (the main hero of Dhurandhar)”. She added that she had known Rakesh for a long time but was meeting him after many years. Farah recalled that she was just 15 years old when Rakesh, then around 25, was studying at FTII. She said, “FTII se yeh log roz aate the Javed uncle aur Honey aunty ke ghar free ka khaana aur free ki daaru peene, aate the vahan par toh we used to meet all of them (They used to come every day from FTII to Javed uncle and Honey aunty’s house for free food and free drinks, and that’s where we would meet all of them).”

Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi is experiencing a resurgence in popularity with his performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar . Recently, Farah Khan visited his home for her cooking vlog with her cook Dilip, where they reminisced about their struggling days and recalled how Rakesh, along with his friends, would enjoy free food and drinks at Javed Akhtar’s house.

She further added, “He used to come with Farooq Shaikh, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta and Supriya Pathak. Humari puraani dosti hai (We are old friends) but we are meeting after a very long time.” Rakesh added that this went on for years.

When Satish Shah passed away in 2025, Rakesh had penned an emotional note remembering him on social media. He shared a picture and wrote, “How much I miss you, my friend. You are etched in me.”

Rakesh is currently basking in the success of his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His performance as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali has been widely appreciated, with several of his dialogues going viral on social media. The film has emerged as the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever, collecting over ₹1,750 crore worldwide. It now stands behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,810 crore) and Dangal ( ₹2,000 crore).

Rakesh Bedi’s recent and upcoming projects Rakesh was most recently seen in the show Matka King, which also stars Vijay Varma and is directed by Nagraj Manjule. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

He will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy also stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, along with Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Digvijay. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.