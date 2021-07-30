Farhan Akhtar reveals kids, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's reaction to Toofaan

Farhan Akhtar has spoken about his family's reaction to, Toofaan, a boxing drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan and Rakeysh have previously worked together on another sports drama, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

In an interview, Farhan Akhtar was asked what his family -- his children, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, his father Javed Akhtar, his sister Zoya Akhtar -- thought of Toofaan.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "They all have absolutely loved the film. They've completely recognised the effort of work in it. And not just me, even Paresh ji, even Mrunal, Hussain, everyone; they've said wonderful things about all of them." He continued, "It felt great, to have your near and dear ones appreciate a film that you've done."

Not just his family, Toofaan got a glowing review from Farhan's Don star Shah Rukh Khan, who wrote in a tweet on July 16, "Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan."

Farhan broke into Bollywood as a director. He has films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don and Don 2 to his credit. He debuted as an actor with Rock On!!, and has appeared in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Toofaan, which co-stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Hussain Dalal, released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Farhan has Ashutosh Gowariker's action film in the pipeline. He's also rumoured to have been cast in a Marvel project.