Fateh box office collection day 2: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez film sees minor dip on Saturday

Fateh box office collection day 2: Sonu Sood's directorial debut showed a fairly promising start on Friday. However, as per Sacnilk, the downward spiral may have begun, if Saturday figures are anything to go by. (Also Read – Fateh movie review: Sonu Sood goes into ‘Animal’ mode in this high-octane actioner) Fateh box office collection day 2: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood's film sees a dip in numbers.

Fateh sees dip in numbers

The action entertainer managed to earn only ₹2 crore on its first Saturday, ₹40 lakhs less than its opening day collection of ₹2.4 crore. While a film usually witnesses a spike as the weekend kicks in, it's the other way round for Fateh. The film received mixed reviews, but also faces stiff competition from a far bigger action film – the Hindi dubbed version of S Shankar's Telugu tentpole Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Also, Sonu and the makers of Fateh kept the ticket prices on Friday at just ₹99, which would have helped secure a better opening. However, as the weekend prices kicked in fro Saturday, the figures have dipped. “Fateh is a film made for the common man, and I wanted it to reach everyone in the most accessible way across India,” Sonu had said in a video uploaded on his social media last week. “I will be donating the entire profit from the film to charity as my way of giving back to people,” he had added.

About Fateh

As per its synopsis, Fateh is “a gripping tale of courage, resilience and the fight against cybercrime. It is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh will see Sonu share the screen space with Jacqueline, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood, including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers, have been roped in for this film.

The Hindustan Times review of Fateh stated, “Sood handles the direction well, but the screenplay (which he co-wrote with Ankur Pannu) is nothing different from run-of-the-mill action films. After a point, the slick action stops evoking shock as well. And the digital scam gets amateur treatment. Fateh does one thing well — pretend that this film aims to spread awareness. I, for one, came away learning nothing new.”