Fatima Sana Shaikh details her experience with casting couch in South films: ‘He asked, you will do everything, right?’

Several Bollywood actors have opened up about their casting couch experiences, and Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest to share her unsettling encounters. In a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, she recounted the challenges she faced early in her career. Fatima Sana Shaikh shares shocking casting couch experience.(Instagram)

Fatima's recalls facing casting couch

Fatima spoke about an uncomfortable interaction with a casting agent for a South Indian film. The agent's repeated insinuations made her uneasy. She shared, “He asked me, ‘You will be ready to do everything, right?’ I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role, but he kept saying that, and I played dumb because I wanted to see how low can he get.”

Reflecting on another incident in Hyderabad, Fatima recalled her hopes of securing a South Indian film role, which she believed could serve as a stepping stone to Bollywood. She said, “The producers would talk about it very openly, ‘You know, here you have to meet people’. They wouldn’t say things outright but would imply them in strange ways. Of course, they’d say it indirectly but make their intentions clear. They’d say things like, ‘You have to meet people’, or ‘You have to do this and that’.”

Despite these challenges, Fatima acknowledged that not everyone in the industry behaves in such a manner. She expressed sadness over the unfortunate experiences of some individuals, noting that it is heartbreaking to hear the stories of what certain actors and actresses have endured. She emphasised that these incidents are deeply troubling and highlighted that even the most renowned actors and actresses have faced instances of abuse.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in Anurag Basu's romantic drama Metro...In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal. The film is a spiritual sequel to Basu's critically acclaimed Life in a... Metro (2007).

Additionally, Fatima has Ul Jalool Ishq, directed by Manish Malhotra, lined up. The film, which began production last year, features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi, though its release date is yet to be announced.