Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film earns 2.9 crore for day 1 already, over 88K tickets sold

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 22, 2024 01:23 PM IST

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It will be released on January 25.

Fighter advance booking: Fighter is all set for a big opening at the box office with an impressive advance booking collection. As per the latest report on sacnilk.com, the film has collected about 2.9 crore from its advance booking for day 1. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone alongside Anil Kapoor. Also read: Hrithik Roshan shows his hit dance moves, sings Senorita on Indian Idol ahead of Fighter release

Fighter stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan.
Fighter advance booking sale

Fighter has so far sold 88190 tickets for the opening day across India, according to the same portal. Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka marked the highest sales, reportedly. With three more days for the release, the film is likely to touch the 3 crore mark with their advance ticket sale soon.

Film trade insider Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Fighter advance booking report: For it's opening day - All India tickets sold - 90K National chains (PIC) - 40K. Total advance booking Gross - 3 Crore. My new prediction is 28 Cr +/- 2 crore…"

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It will be released on Republic Day Eve. Going by the film synopsis, the plot will revolve around a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Talking about the film, Siddharth said at the trailer launch, "Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether. Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here."

“Thank you to the universe for surrounding me with crazy, mad insane passionate human beings. (I'm thankful) for the opportunity to be working with someone as crazy, as passionate as Sid Anand and to be as courageous, passionate, and insane as Anil sir,” added Hrithik.

Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series
