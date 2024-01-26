Fighter box office collection day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film likely to cross 50 cr in India

Fighter box office collection day 2: As expected, Siddharth Anand's aerial action entertainer Fighter soared on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day. As per Sacnilk.com, Fighter is estimated to have earned ₹36.48 crore on its second day at the domestic box office. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is being lauded by many for its patriotic overtones. (Also Read: Siddharth Anand reacts to Fighter trailer being termed anti-Pakistan: 'Would call it more nationalistic than jingoistic') Hritik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor in Fighter

As per the early estimates, Fighter registered a spike from its opening day collection of ₹22.5 crore and amassed ₹36.48 crore on Friday, bringing up its total domestic collection in 2 days to ₹58.98 crore. So it is safe to say that Hrithik Roshan's film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office.

The spike can be attributed to both a national holiday on Friday by account of the 70th Republic Day and the film's patriotic fervour. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and wrote, “After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]. Agree, the biggie should've targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is excellent and that should translate into big numbers today [Day 2; #RepublicDay holiday].”

About Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever onscreen collaboration.

The Hindustan Times review of Fighter stated, “Watch Fighter for a pure paisa vasool experience, good looking performances and some gravity defying aerial action that won’t give you a headache but leave you with a sense of pride.”

