FIR filed against Twitter user for spreading fake news about Ashoke Pandit, he says 'person should be arrested': Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 12, 2023 10:16 AM IST

Ashoke Pandit thanks police for action against person spreading rumours about his health. Film bodies have also condemned the X user's actions.

An FIR was filed against an X (formerly Twitter) user named Dr Nimo Yadav for allegedly spreading fake news about filmmaker Ashoke Pandit's health, which left his friends and family worried. As per a report by ETimes, the FIR has been filed against the X user at Mumbai's Juhu police station. Ashoke had also made an appeal to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to register an FIR against the person, added the portal. Also read: Ashoke Pandit condemns Mamata Banerjee's ‘dictatorial attitude’ post The Kerala Story ban in West Bengal

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit at an event in Mumbai. (File Photo)
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit at an event in Mumbai. (File Photo)

Ashoke Pandit thanks Mumbai police

After the person was booked by police, Ashoke Pandit, who is a former member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), thanked them for quick action. As per the portal, he said, "This person should be identified and arrested for creating panic by spreading rumours from his Twitter (X) account and creating a fake account of mine. I thank Mumbai police for their immediate action against the said person by filing and FIR against him."

Moreover, several film bodies, such as FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Association), IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) and IFTDA Indian Film and Television Directors' Association), had come out in support of the filmmaker and condemned the actions of the X user.

More about the X user who tweeted about Ashoke

As per the bio on X, Dr Nimo Yadav, whose handle is @NiravModi, is a parody account and has Nirav Modi as his profile picture. The Bengaluru-based account's bio reads, "Parody account, athlete, research analyst, ex-Ranji player, cricket expert, sports journo, hypocrite."

About Ashoke Pandit

Ashoke serves as the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association. He was recently in the news for reacting to Tamil actor Vishal's allegations that some officials from the CBFC took a bribe of 6.5 lakh for granting censor certification to the Hindi version of his film Mark Antony.

Ashoke had said that people named by Vishal are not employees of the CBFC and therefore ‘whoever the money was given to has to be investigated’. He had also demanded a 'CBI inquiry because the allegations are very serious'.

