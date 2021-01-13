IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / For Alia Bhatt, even eating French fries is glamorous photo opportunity. See pic
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
bollywood

For Alia Bhatt, even eating French fries is glamorous photo opportunity. See pic

Actor Alia Bhatt has proven that she can pose with anything and still make it look glamorous enough for a photoshoot. Check out her latest Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:15 AM IST

It's not an easy thing, being glamorous. However, for actor Alia Bhatt, it is as effortless as eating fries. On Tuesday night, Alia shared a photo of herself, enjoying some French fries, but struck an impressive pose with it.

In the photo, Alia is seen looking fresh-faced and lovely with her sleek hairdo, large, golden hoop earrings and the no-makeup look. She is pouting, showing a long French fry in her hand." Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Nothing a french fry can’t fix."


Alia's fans called her cute and beautiful. "Love you very much beautiful," wrote one. Fans left more than 3,000 comments, dropping heart, fire and love emojis.

Alia recently enjoyed a New Year vacation with her family and that of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia, Ranbir, her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni and niece Samara, all went to the Ranthambore National Park for a tiger safari. In Ranthambore, they also ran into Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Alia had shared a few pictures from her Ranthambore trip as well. One showed her enjoying the safari in her jeep while another showed her taking in some sunshine at the park, next to a lake.

The actor currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. She has Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her

Alia was last seen in 2020's Sadak 2. The film was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and co-starred Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and her sister Pooja Bhatt. The will released to negative critics reviews and audiences reception.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt has shared pictures with her late cat, Sheeba.
Alia Bhatt has shared pictures with her late cat, Sheeba.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan mourn death of their cat Sheeba, Pooja Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor offer condolences

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Alia Bhatt has mourned the death of cat Sheeba and has shared lovely throwback pictures with her. Her mother Soni Razdan also penned a sad note in her memory.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen are very close as grown-ups as well.
Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen are very close as grown-ups as well.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt are two happy kids in this throwback picture shared by mum Soni Razdan

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Soni Razdan has shared an adorable throwback picture of her two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen. The girls looks happy as they enjoyed each others’ company as kids.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Hema Malini feels farmers are protesting because someone has asked them to.
Hema Malini feels farmers are protesting because someone has asked them to.
bollywood

Hema Malini says farmers protesting at someone's behest, unwilling to negotiate

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Hema Malini opened up about the ongoing farmers' protest and said that they do not even understand the issue they have with the new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl gets a warm welcome from Amul

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Amul has release a new topical, this time to celebrate the birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka's Sharma's daughter. The couple has asked the media not to carry any pictures or videos of their daughter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aadhar had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, 2019,(YouTube)
Aadhar had its premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, 2019,(YouTube)
bollywood

Aadhar trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh film addresses the gap between Bharat, India

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The trailer for much-awaited film, Aadhar is out. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjai Mishra, Saurabh Shukla in lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra plays a woman fixated with the life of a couple she watches from afar.
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra plays a woman fixated with the life of a couple she watches from afar.
bollywood

Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is a woman possessed in Netflix film

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is bloodied but unbent in the new clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
Shweta Basu Prasad with Sanya Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others on her birthday.
bollywood

Inside Shweta Basu Prasad's glam birthday party: Nawaz, Sanya Malhotra attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Actor Shweta Basu Prasad turned 30 with a lot of style and glamour. She celebrated her birthday in presence of her friends and colleagues from the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor shares sun-soaked photos, Aaliyah wants to be ‘tagged as the tree'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a funny comment on her close friend Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram post. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
Sushant Singh Rajput died June 14 in Mumbai.(Instagram)
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's note shared by sister Shweta: ' I had the game wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a hand-written note by the late actor where he talks about self-discovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a sweet moment together.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing a sweet moment together.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers when Abhishek gave his first autograph at age of 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared an interesting throwback post with son Abhishek Bachchan. The actor recalled how Abhishek gave his first autograph in 1990, when he was just 14 years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
BMC has called Sonu Sood a 'habitual offender' in its affidavit to Bombay High Court.
bollywood

Sonu Sood habitual offender, did unauthorised work despite demolition: BMC to HC

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:38 AM IST
BMC has told the Bombay High Court that actor Sonu Sood is a habitual offender who has carried out illegal construction of his properties despite demolitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
Raj Kundra imagines Shilpa Shetty as a village girl from Punjab.
bollywood

Raj Kundra imagines wife Shilpa Shetty as a ‘village girl from Punjab’, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty gets a Punjabi girl makeover in husband Raj Kundra's new video. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
After the success of Aashram, actor Adhyayan Suman is collaborating with filmmaker Prakash Jha for second season of Aashram 2 and latter’s next Bollywood project as well.
bollywood

Adhyayan Suman: It’s not about becoming a star, but getting work, live my dream

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Actor Adhyayan Suman says that web series Aashram’s success changed things for him and has opened many doors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
Alia Bhatt has shared a glam picture of herself enjoying some fries.
bollywood

For Alia Bhatt, even eating French fries is glamorous photo opportunity. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt has proven that she can pose with anything and still make it look glamorous enough for a photoshoot. Check out her latest Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
Aishwarya Rai plays Abhishek Bachchan's wife in Guru.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram early on Wednesday to share some precious memories from the premiere of her film Guru in New York in 2007.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
Imran Khan was last seen on the big screen in Katti Batti in 2015.
bollywood

When Imran hinted at giving up famous life in 2014, found it ‘suffocating’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 AM IST
As Imran Khan turns 38 on Wednesday, here is looking back at his surprisingly candid AMA on Reddit, which gave an insight into his off-screen personality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood acting debut soon.
Shanaya Kapoor is expected to make her Bollywood acting debut soon.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP