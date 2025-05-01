Furious Janhvi Kapoor shares post on Jaipur accident which killed a teenager, questions driver's recklessness

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her anger at the road accident in Jaipur, which killed a 14-year-old girl. Taking to her Instagram Stories, a furious Janhvi questioned the "reckless behaviour" which "endanger" people. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor shares furious post on ‘appalling’ Vadodara accident: ‘Sick to my stomach’) Janhvi Kapoor penned a note about the Jaipur accident.

Janhvi Kapoor shares angry note on Jaipur accident

Re-sharing a video posted by Jist, Janhvi wrote, “What enables such reckless behaviour? What makes anyone think it's okay to drive under the influence of alcohol and endanger themselves and people around them?”

"The casual nature of this crime is baffling. The amount of deaths and injuries due to drinking and driving even more so. Why aren't we more respectful and aware about the fact that it is AGAINST THE LAW," she added.

What happened in Jaipur accident

As per an India Today report, a woman under the influence of alcohol rammed her car into a bike in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The girl died, and two others were injured. The incident took place on Monday night when the driver hit a bike carrying three people. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

When Janhvi spoke about Vadodara road accident

This isn't the first time that Janhvi has spoken about an accident. Last month, she had shared a post on the Vadodara road accident. A woman was killed on the spot and four others sustained injuries when a speeding car driven by a 20-year-old law student crashed into their two-wheelers in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Janhvi re-shared a video about the accident and wrote, “This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behaviour is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not.”

About Janhvi's new films

Fans will see Janhvi next with Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari. The film revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari". Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theatres on July 25.

In the coming months, Janhvi will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled Peddi. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Shiva Raj Kumar, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.