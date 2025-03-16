Janhvi Kapoor shares furious post on ‘appalling’ Vadodara accident: ‘Sick to my stomach’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is ‘enraged’ at the shocking road accident in Vadodara from last week. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts, expressing her rage and shock at what happened. Janhvi Kapoor has shared in Instagram Story on the Vadodara accident.(PTI)

A woman was killed on the spot and four others sustained injuries when a speeding car driven by a 20-year-old law student crashed into their two-wheelers in Gujarat’s Vadodara city in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Janhvi's furious post

Janhvi re-shared a video about the accident and wrote, “This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behavior is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not.”

Janhvi Kapoor's post.

What happened in Vadodara car accident?

The accident occurred around 12.30 am near Muktanand cross roads in the Karelibaug area following which the driver, Rakshit Chaurasiya, was arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya. In a video captured by an eyewitness, Chauhan comes out of the car, with a wrecked front portion, and starts blaming Chaurasiya for the crash.

Chaurasiya, who appears incoherent, keeps shouting, “Another round? Another round?”. The video shows Chaurasiya getting thrashed by bystanders, who subsequently handed him over to the police.

In CCTV footage accessed by media, the speeding car can be seen hitting two scooters, knocking down the riders and dragging them along before coming to a halt.

While the police has registered a drink and drive case against the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, he claimed that he was not drunk on the night of the accident.

What's next for Janhvi

Janhvi was last seen in Telugu hit Devara with Jr NTR. Her next two projects will be Paran Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra. The story of Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari."

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.