Gadar 2 box office collection day 26: Sunny Deol film slows down ahead of Jawan, will beat Baahubali 2's Hindi record

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's blockbuster entertainer has slowed down since Monday as moviegoers gear up for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the advance booking for which is already a record-breaking number. Gadar 2 made ₹2.6 crore on Tuesday after drawing similar numbers on Monday as per rough data reported by Sacnilk.com. Also read: Will Gadar 2 beat Pathaan's box office records? Trade experts weigh in Utkarsh Sharma plays Jeete, son of Sunny Deol's Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 can beat Baahubali 2's Hindi collection soon

The Anil Sharma film now stands at ₹506.27 crore. It crossed the ₹500 mark on its fourth Sunday. It now aims to beat the domestic box office numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( ₹543 crore) and Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali: The Conclusion ( ₹510.99 crore). But it remains to be seen if it will be able to achieve the feat as Gadar 2 has slowed down ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which will release in theatres on Thursday.

After Gadar 2 made ₹55 crore on Independence Day, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had told Hindustan Times, “Going by the trajectory it's on, Gadar 2 can possibly beat not just Pathaan, but any record there is. It's absolutely on a rampage right now." Film trade analyst Komal Nahta too had said that there are about 95 percent chances of Gadar 2 beating Pathaan.

Gadar 2 success

Congratulating the cast members and others related to the film on crossing the ₹500 crore mark, Anil Sharma had tweeted on Monday, “Dil Jhoom jhoom jaye .. 500+ Cr. GADAR GADAR ..GADAR.. #GADAR2 Congratulations.” He had graced the star-studded Gadar 2 success party on Saturday which had the cast and crew as well all the big names from the Hindi film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Gadar 2 returned 22 years after the successful first installment Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which had collected ₹76.88 crore at the domestic box office. It brought back the iconic onscreen pairing of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. Gadar 2 focuses on Tara Singh going to Pakistan once again to rescue his son Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) after he is captured on the wrong side of the border.

