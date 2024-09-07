Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun and more stars begin celebrations, wish fans

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, many celebrities are sharing pictures of how they are bringing in the festivities at their home. From bringing Ganpatti Bappa home to decorating the place with flowers, take a look at how some of your favourite stars are celebrating this week. (Also read: Katrina Kaif watched Ishaan Khatter and Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple. Here's what she said about his performance) Several celebrities shared pictures on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ananya Panday

The Call Me Bae actor took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pics with her family as they brought the Ganpati idol home. Ananya was seen with Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. All of them smiled with folded hands. “Welcome home Bappppa,” she wrote in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Saturday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He shared a pair of pictures on his Instagram, where he was seen seeking blessings in front of the deity. "HE is back… and so am i for his blessings (folded hands emoticon) Modak Party Begins !!! Ganpati Bappa Morya," he mentioned in the caption.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha shared a bunch of pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. on her Instagram Stories. Don't miss the modaks that were served to the deity!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu via her Instagram Stories.

Allu Arjun

Pushpa stars Allu Arjun shared a sneak peak into the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his residence. Taking fans through a tour via his Instagram Stories, Allu showed how his daughter was busy decorating the area where the deity was kept.

Sharvari

Sharvari looked stunning in a violet Kanjivaram saree as she dressed up for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account, she wrote in the caption: “Ganpati Bappa Morya The most magical time of the year & my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35 year old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful & Thankful for this year.. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita looked excited as she visited several Mumbai pandals to select a Ganapati deity for her home. She was seen carrying an idol and extending her wishes to fans. She took to Instagram to share a video of doing aarti.