Gauri Khan celebrates National Award wins of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar: ‘Absolute favourites’

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 1. Several Bollywood stars won big, chief among them were Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey in the Best Actor category, and Rani Mukerji in the Best Actress category. 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, while Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. If there was anyone who was the happiest, it was Gauri Khan- who took to her social media account on Saturday to extend her wishes for the three of them. Gauri Khan is beaming with pride with the National Award wins for Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar.

Gauri shares pictures with Shah Rukh and Rani

Gauri shared a pair of pictures to share her pride and joy with the announcement of the National Awards. In the first picture, she was seen with husband Shah Rukh and close friend Rani smiling for a cozy selfie together. The second picture had Rani clicking a selfie with Gauri and Karan Johar posing together. In the caption, Gauri wrote, “Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts ❤️ When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!”

Shah Rukh won Best Actor for Jawan, while Rani won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Gauri has remained close friends with Rani over the years, and Rani has shared screen space with Shah Rukh in multiple films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Paheli, Chalte Chalte, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Karan and Gauri are also close friends and are often seen cheering for each other's achievements on social media.

Suhana's post for dad Shah Rukh

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan posted an adorable picture to celebrate her father's momentous win. The black and white picture had Shah Rukh carrying little Suhana on his arms. In the caption, Suhana wrote, “From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, No one tells them like you. Congratulations, love you the most ❤️ @iamsrk.”

Suhana is all set to share screen space with Shah Rukh in their upcoming film King. Fans saw her last in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which marked her acting debut.