Genelia D Souza shares cute video as Riteish Deshmukh kisses her in bed
Actor Genelia D Souza on Saturday shared a cute video of her husband actor Riteish Deshmukh planting a kiss on her cheek. Genelia and Riteish are counted among the most loved Bollywood couples.
Sharing it, Genelia wrote: "Forever Waali Love Story." It begins with Genelia lying sideways on her bed and recording a video. She smiles and winks. Just then, Ritiesh plants a cute kiss on her cheek as she laughs. The popular song 'Tera Ban Jaunga' from hit film Kabir Singh plays over the video.
The video saw many of their industry friends shower it with love. Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh and TV actor Kanchi Kaul dropped heart emojis. Celebrity dietician Pooja Makhija wrote: Stay blessed forever. Karanvir Bohra wrote: "Cuteness."
Many of their fans also left sweet comments; one said, "Awwww soooo sweet" while another said, "God. Bless you both always.. With loads of love n happiness."
Riteish had once revealed how he had played a prank on her, which didn't go well. Appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, Riteish revealed how he had once joked about splitting with her when they were dating and how it had not gone down well with her.
When they were not married, he had once texted Genelia that they should call off their relationship. Genelia didn't realise that it was a prank and did not take it well either. It was after that incident he vowed never to joke about such matters.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
