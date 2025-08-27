Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together amid divorce speculations. Watch

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 03:41 pm IST

Sunita filed for divorce in December 2024, but the family is focused on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together, suggesting unity amid speculation.

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have once again been the centre of public speculation, this time over rumours of an impending divorce. However, despite the buzz, the couple appeared united as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together on Thursday.

Govinda's manager has dismissed divorce rumors, stating the couple is resolving matters privately.
Govinda's manager has dismissed divorce rumors, stating the couple is resolving matters privately.

Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaurthi with family

Many videos of Govinda and Sunita celebrating the festival have surfaced online, showing the couple warmly welcoming Lord Ganesha into their home. Sunita was seen wearing a beautiful purple saree, while Govinda donned a red kurta-pajama. Their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was also captured in the visuals, joining in the festivities. In a heartwarming gesture, the family was seen distributing sweets to paparazzi gathered outside their residence.

Manager clears the air about divorce status

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, has dismissed the ongoing speculation, calling it outdated and misleading. In a recent statement to PTI, he clarified that Sunita had indeed filed a divorce petition several months ago—reportedly on 5 December 2024, at the Bandra Family Court, citing cruelty, desertion, and adultery. However, he emphasised that the matter is now being resolved privately and that no fresh developments have occurred.

“This is old news that surfaced six to seven months ago,” Sinha said. “Now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, there will be some clarity. The whole family is preparing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, and Sunita is actively involved in the arrangements.”

While neither Govinda nor Sunita has issued a direct statement regarding the divorce rumours, their silence and united front during the festival preparations suggest a desire to keep personal matters private. According to Govinda’s legal team, the court proceedings have not moved forward, and the couple is working through the issue internally.

Despite social media chatter reigniting the story of Sunita's alleged separation, Govinda’s team has firmly reiterated that there is no divorce on the horizon. As the Ahuja family comes together to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, it seems unity, not separation, is their current focus.

