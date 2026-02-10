'Mere naam se picture bana di’: Govinda calls out Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera

Actor Govinda has called out filmmaker Karan Johar for making a film in his name. The actor was interacting with news agency ANI when he expressed disappointment with the filmmaker for making Govinda Naam Mera and reflecting aspects about his personal life. (Also read: Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s claims that he isn't supporting son’s career, says family questions his Bollywood clout) Govinda has commented on the film Govinda Naam Mera. (Photo: Instagram)

What Govinda said Govinda said, “Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di.. shaayad Govinda Mera Naam… I don't know… mujhe lagta hai Karan Johar ki thi (Someone made a film on my name, Govinda Naam Mera. I think it was made by Karan Johar).”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller that starred Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky plays the role of Govind A Waghmare, a struggling choreographer, wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his dancer girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani). It had a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The actor said the film, set around a husband, wife, and girlfriend, depicts conflicts between couples and misunderstandings in personal relationships.

He added that while he appreciates the humour in films, it is important to maintain respect and sensitivity when portraying personal relationships. Urging not to interfere in his personal life, Govinda went on to add, “I promise, no misbehave, please. I request. With folded hands. Mazak har jagah par har tarah se acha nahi lagta hai (I am not in the position to take this lightly).”

Karan Johar has not responded to the allegations or commented on this matter.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. In 2024, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce. The two of them dismissed those rumours, and she said that no one can separate them.