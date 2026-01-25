Govinda dances on stage at a school's annual day function in Pratapgarh. Watch videos

For the evening event, Govinda wore a white suit as he danced and sang on stage again. He even lit the auspicious lamp for the annual day event.

For the day time event, Govinda turned up at Sangamm International School in a black and white outfit. He went up to the stage where people asked him to dance. He broke into an impromptu dance performance to his hit song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. He also sang Angna Mein Baba for the gathered crowd and recited a few of his famous lines from hit movies.

Govinda is keeping himself busy these days not with movies but school annual day events. On Saturday, videos of him attending two school events in UP's Pratapgarh surfaced online.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's relationship drama Lately, rumours of infidelity have been circling around Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda believes a major conspiracy has been hatched against him, causing significant strain on his professional and personal life.

While talking to ANI, Govinda said, "This wealth and fame don't spare anyone, and conspiracies like these don't happen with everyone. I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me, though I am not as big as he is. I pray to god that he saves me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children. There has been a lot of struggle."

"I am a simple man with the blessing of my mother," Govinda said, adding that he is a religious person.

The 'Raja Babu' actor also broke his silence regarding the reports of a rift in his married life.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet made him look "weak" and added to the "problematic" image people were forming about him.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy."

"First, the family gets affected, and then it circulates in society. I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films, and please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.