Govinda's daughter admits last 2 years have been ‘turbulent’ for her parents amid divorce rumours
Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja shared that even though her parents have been through a rough patch over the last two years, it is time to move on.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has remained under intense public scrutiny over the past year. After reports surfaced suggesting that the couple was headed for a divorce, rumours of Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair further added fuel to the fire. Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, has now shared that the last few years have indeed been ‘turbulent’ for her parents, with the constant reports of them separating and heading for divorce. (Also read: ‘Main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi’: Sunita Ahuja hints at actor's multiple affairs)
What Tina shared
Tina shared that she has hijacked her mother's YouTube channel for a day in the new vlog. She went on to add that on the occasion of Women's Day she plans to buy some surprise gifts for her mother because she deserves to be celebrated. Tina said, “Hum girls aur women dusro ke liye bohot kuch karte rahte hain par apne baare mein kabhi sochte hi nahi hain. So maine socha kyu na main kuch apne tarike se kuch aisa special karoon meri mom ke liye (We women do so much for others and never think about ourselves. So I thought why not do something special for my mom).”
‘Main ye nahi bolti hoon ki tum apne husband ko chhod do’
She continued, “Two years have not been that great. Thoda sa turbulent raha hain but let's move on and let's celebrate life (It has been a little turbulent).” Tina went on to buy sunflowers and a bunch of other gifts for Sunita and the two chatted inside their Mumbai residence. Sunita said, “Har cheez ek limit se karna chahiye. Main ye nahi bolti hoon ki tum apne husband ko chhod do, bachchon ko chhod do (Everything has a limit. I am not telling anyone to leave their husbands and kids). But. There is a very big ‘but’ in my life which is what I did. Maine sabka khayal rakha (I took care of everyone) but now at this point I started living for myself and I deserve more than this.”
About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja
Govinda and Sunita have been married for over three decades and are parents to two children — son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. In 2025, rumours of their divorce circulated widely. However, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home, the couple addressed the media and dismissed the speculation. Meanwhile, Yashvardhan is busy preparing for his debut film, which also stars Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel.
