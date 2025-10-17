Govinda responds to being 'defamed' for coming late on sets: 'Kiske baap ke andar taaqat hai ki...'

Bollywood star Govinda has once again addressed rumours and negative publicity surrounding his timeliness on film sets. In a recent episode of Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle, the actor expressed hurt over being “defamed” in the industry for allegedly coming late to shoots. Govinda explained that delays can be due to various factors outside his control.

Govinda clarifies coming late to sets

Responding to long-standing rumours about his habit of arriving late on film sets, which reportedly strained a few professional relationships, Govinda offered a candid explanation. He said, “Mai defame huwa hu ki mai time pe nahi aata hu. Maine kaha 'kiske baap ke andar taaqat hai ki woh 5 shift kare aur time pe aaye. Possible hi nahi hai, ho hi nahi sakta. Itni zyada shooting kaise karega aadmi? Yaha toh ek picture ke andar thak jate hai log (I’ve been defamed for not arriving on time. Who has the strength to do five shifts and still come on time? It’s just not possible. How can someone do so much shooting? Here, people get exhausted doing even one film)."

Govinda said gossip circles and media outlets have repeatedly exaggerated the issue, turning minor delays into headline news. He emphasised that sometimes delays are outside his control, such as due to traffic, scheduling constraints, or waiting on other departments. He felt that the criticism didn’t take into account the professional challenges actors often face. He also urged people to reflect before spreading rumours, stressing that respect should be mutual among coworkers in the film fraternity.

Govinda's acting journey

Govinda, born Govind Arun Ahuja, is one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, especially known for his exceptional comic timing and lively dance moves. He rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with films like Ilzaam (1986), Love 86 (1986) and Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna (1994). His collaborations with directors like David Dhawan resulted in hits like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Raja Babu and Partner. Beyond comedy, Govinda has also delivered memorable performances in more serious or dramatic roles, showcasing his versatility in his more than 3 decades of career. His last film was Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019.