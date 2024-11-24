‘Phir goli kisne maari?’: Govinda reveals Shilpa Shetty's hilarious reaction to his gunshot injury

Shilpa Shetty's witty reaction

The 90s star will be seen on the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. A promo from the show--attached with Saturday's episode--shows Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday as the latest guests. On it, Govinda speaks about Shilpa Shetty's hilarious reaction to his injury.

“Kapil, when Shilpa came around to visit me, she first asked, ‘Chi Chi! How did you get hurt? Where was Sunita (his wife)?'.” Govinda told her that Sunita was at a temple. Shilpa joked, “Toh goli kisne maari (then who shot you)?” The comment left everyone from Kapil to Archana Puran Singh rolling with laughter.

The episode will premiere on Saturday November 30.

How did Govinda get injured?

Govinda injured his leg in October when his revolver accidentaly went off. When asked what exactly happened, he said, “Voh giri aur chal padi (it dropped and went off).” Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who tended to the actor after the accident, said the bullet hit him below his left knee and that he had got 8-10 stitches.

The accident happened early morning when he was about to leave for the airport and he underwent a surgery the same day.

The 60-year-old actor came out of the Criticare hospital in Juhu on a wheelchair and had a cast on his left leg.

The actor, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. He greeted media persons and fans with folded hands.

"I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted," he told reporters waiting outside his home.

Asked why a fun-loving actor like him has a revolver, he said, "When you have fame, you have to be cautious as there are people who love you and then there are those who envy you."