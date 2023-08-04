Govinda says tweet on Gurugram violence is not his, claims account was hacked: ‘This sort of fake news is dangerous’

Govinda has said that his account on Twitter, also termed X, was hacked after his tweet regarding the communal violence in Gurugram gathered attention. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to refute the claims and said that he has never commented on such issues. He also told Bombay Times in a new interview that he wants people to keep him 'out of their politics'. Also read: Govinda could have been the biggest superstar, says Rohit Shetty Govinda clarified that his account has been hacked, hours after screenshots of a now-deleted tweet regarding Nuh violence viral.

Govinda assures fans his account was hacked

Sharing a video on his official Instagram account, Govinda said, “I would like to say that my Twitter account has been hacked so please do not attribute the Haryana tweet to me. I have not posted it."

In the accompanying video, Govinda clarified that his account, which is now deactivated, had been hacked, hours after screenshots of a tweet regarding Nuh violence viral. In the clip, Govinda denied that neither he nor his team would do anything of the sort. Govinda also speculated that the timing of the hack could be related to the upcoming elections, hinting that political motives might be at play.

He said in Hindi, “To all the people of Haryana, who are my friends and fans, I want to say that my Twitter (X) account has been hacked. I haven’t really been using Twitter for many years. My team has confirmed that they have not tweeted anything. They never share anything without informing me. I would request cybercell to look in the matter.”

Govinda calls fake news dangerous

In a new interview with Bombay Times, Govinda also said, “It’s been 18 years since I quit politics, I won’t slyly tweet to get back into it. This sort of fake news is dangerous as it can lead to people making assumptions about me. Mujhe Haryana mein shows na mile, kaam na mile (People want to ensure I get no work or shows in Haryana)... maybe someone has an ulterior motive... I want people to keep me out of their politics and agendas. Na main kisike politics mein gaya, na mujhe kisika support mila. Meri films ko theatres nahi mile (I have never been involved in politics, when my films didn't get theatres, no one supported me). I have suffered enough.”

A screenshot of the tweet from Govinda's account.

Govinda's alleged tweet

The tweet that went viral was a reply to a tweet, which had a video where shops were being attacked in Gurugram. It said, "Muslim shops were looted by mob in Gurgaon (Gurugram)." To which the actor had allegedly replied, “What have we come down to? Shame on the people, who call themselves hindus and do such things. Aman aur shanti banaye, hum democracy hai, autocracy nahi (Please remain peaceful; we are a democracy, not autocracy)!”

Haryana violence

Clashes broke out in Haryana’s Nuh earlier this week after a procession led by Hindu groups passing through the district was attacked. The attack led to the Haryana government imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Nuh and Gurugram, but the violence spread to neighbouring Sohna and eventually, to Gurugram later.

Earlier actors such as Dharmendra and Sonu Sood had reacted the riots, which took place in Haryana. Taking to Twitter or X, they shared their thoughts for those affected by the violence. Dharmendra had said, “Apne watan mein, teri duniyan mein mujhe aman sukoon bhaichara chahiye (I want peace and brotherhood in my country, in your world).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail