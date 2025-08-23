‘Govinda was howling’: Sunita Ahuja recalls filmy labour room scene when she asked doctor to save their son Yashvardhan

Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja may have been together for nearly four decades, but their love story has always been nothing short of a film script. The couple secretly tied the knot in 1987 and managed to keep their marriage hidden from the public eye for years. Over time, they have faced their share of ups and downs, but Sunita recently opened up about one of the most emotional and filmy moments of their lives, the birth of their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja was born in 1997.

Sunita Ahuja on dramatic birth of son Yashvardhan Ahuja

In an interview with Eat Travel Repeat, When asked about a real-life filmy moment from her life, Sunita said, “When I was delivering my son Yash, I was 100 kgs. I had gained a lot of weight. I thought I would die. Looking at me, Chi Chi (Govinda) started to cry.”

She added that she told the doctor to save her child instead of her, “During those days, sex-detection tests were legal. We knew we were having a son. I dramatically told the doctor, ‘Doctor, my husband wants a son. Please save the child, it is okay if I die in the process.’ This made Govinda cry even more. He was howling. It was an extremely filmy moment for all of us.”

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's divorce rumours

Recently, Sunita and Govinda grabbed headlines due to reports of trouble in their marriage. On Friday, Hauterrfly reported that Sunita had filed for divorce from Govinda in the Bandra Family Court on 5 December 2024. According to the report, she filed for divorce on the grounds of ‘cruelty, adultery and desertion’. Govinda reportedly did not appear in court until a show cause notice was issued in May this year. The couple has allegedly been working things out since June through court-mandated counselling. However, the actor's team confirmed to HT City that there is no divorce taking place.

Sunita and Govinda tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja, in 1989. The couple welcomed their second child, son Yashvardhan, almost a decade later in 1997. While Tina has already made her Bollywood debut, Yashvardhan is all set to make his acting debut with Sai Rajesh's yet-untitled film.

Meanwhile, Sunita has recently launched her own vlog channel on YouTube, Simply Sunita Ahuja, which went live on Friday, 15 August. The channel already has 161K subscribers. She appears to be inspired by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who shares weekly vlogs with her cook, Dilip.