Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Gulshan Devaiah ‘taken aback’ to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married just 3 days after they shot together

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 07:25 pm IST

Gulshan Devaiah says he shot for his Telugu debut, Maa Inti Bangaram, three days before his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah will soon make his debut in Telugu with Maa Inti Bangaram, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. The actor also previously worked with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, but claims in an interview with Zoom that he was ‘taken aback’ when Samantha and Raj got married.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married on December 1 and here's how Gulshan Devaiah reacted to the news.
Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married on December 1 and here's how Gulshan Devaiah reacted to the news.

Gulshan Devaiah surprised by Samantha-Raj’s wedding

Gulshan mentioned that he was filming with Samantha for director Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaram and stumbled upon pictures of her wedding to Raj a couple of days later. He said, “In the midst of this (Maa Inti Bangaram), they got married. I had no idea about the wedding. In fact, I went and filmed with her and returned. Three days later, I saw their pictures. I was taken aback.” Gulshan had also worked with Raj on Guns & Gulaabs (2023) for Amazon Prime Video, in which he portrayed Chaar Cut Aatmaram. Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also starred in it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj worked together in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). In 2023, there was speculation that they were dating, but many dismissed it as Raj was married to Shyamali De, whom he had not publicly announced his separation from. In 2024, speculation intensified after they were frequently spotted together at events, and Samantha began posting pictures with Raj on her social media. It was only on December 1, 2025, that the couple made their relationship official. The couple married at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, and Samantha posted pictures of their yogic ceremony on Instagram.

Recent work

Gulshan was last seen in the 2024 films Ulajh and Jhansi Ka Rajkumar in Hindi, as well as the JioHotstar web series Bad Cop. He made his debut in Kannada cinema this year with Kantara Chapter 1, in which he played Prince Kulashekara. Rishab Shetty directed and starred in it. He will soon debut in Tamil with Legacy, starring R Madhavan.

