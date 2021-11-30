Gulshan Grover reveals how an air hostess once refused to sit beside him on flight: ‘She was just scared’

Gulshan Grover made his mark on the silver screen with his villainous roles in films. Such was his onscreen image that women were sceptical of visiting him alone even in real life, the actor revealed in a new interview.

Speaking to Zoom, Gulshan recalled the time when he booked a flight ticket at the last minute and got the last seat on the plane. He said that there was a delay in the takeoff because the flight attendant was ‘scared’ to sit next to him.

“And the last seat is the one you have to share it with the air hostess. She has to sit down. It is like a bench. She was coming in and she suddenly stopped. She saw me and went back. And I could hear them laughing outside. Some conversation was going on. And I shouted, 'What's happening? Why are we not going?' They said, 'We have an air hostess who doesn't want to fly. She doesn't want to sit next to you.' She was just scared,” Gulshan said.

Gulshan is known for playing negative roles in films such as Ram Lakhan, Avtaar, Hera Pheri and Gangster. Speaking about how villains have evolved in Hindi films, he had told Hindustan Times in a 2013 interview, “The villains who have been extremely relevant and powerful were Ajit (Khan) Saab and Amrish Puri. Their negative roles were as significant to the stories as that of the main heroes, and people would wait eagerly to see them on screen. However, that charm has been lost over a period of time as more villains are now trying their hand at comic roles.”

Gulshan was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that was headlined by Akshay Kumar. He also features alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in the web series, Your Honor 2.

