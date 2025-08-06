Gulshan Grover reveals no girl used to come close to him due to his ‘bad man’ image on screen: ‘Jab social media aaya…’

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover is popularly known for his villainous roles in Bollywood films. The actor recently visited Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's house for a friendly conversation and some lunch for their vlog. During the vlog, Gulshan opened up about how women were scared to come close to him because of his villainous image on screen. Gulshan Grover on how his villainous roles affected his personality in real life.

Gulshan Grover on girls running away from him

When Parmeet asked Gulshan if girls used to stay away from him because of his on-screen personality, Gulshan agreed and said, "Jab tak social media nahi aaya tha, toh koi ladki pass nahi aati thi because unhe lagta tha jo screen par dekha tha vohi personality has iss aadmi ki (Until social media came around, no girl would come near me because they thought my real personality was exactly like what they saw on screen)."

He added, "Aur jab social media aaya aur when I entered a party, hugged Archana, another heroine saw it and pehle toh unko a Vishwas hua ki film toh bhaag rahi thi aur yahan gale mil rahi hai, yeh kya nonsense hai. Then slowly slowly people understood that he is just doing a role (But when social media arrived and I entered a party and hugged Archana, another heroine saw it and at first, she couldn’t believe it — she thought, ‘The film showed them fighting, and here they are hugging? What nonsense is this?’ Then slowly, people started to understand that I was just playing a role)."

Gulshan Grover's upcoming movie

Gulshan Grover, famously known as Bollywood’s “Bad Man”, has cemented his place as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic villains. With his commanding screen presence and unforgettable style, Grover redefined the image of the Bollywood antagonist. His portrayal of the flamboyant “Bad Man” in Ram Lakhan became a cultural phenomenon, earning him the moniker that would follow him throughout his career. He went on to deliver memorable villainous performances in films like Mohra, Sir, Hera Pheri, and Duplicate.

Gulshan will next be seen in the movie Heer Express, directed by Umesh Shukla. Backed by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, the film stars Divita Juneja in her first film role, alongside Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Gulshan Grover, and Prit Kamani in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 12.