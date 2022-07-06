Gulshan Grover shares video of artiste whose ‘soulful flute’ made him stop in his hotel lobby, watch

Gulshan Grover has shared a sweet video of an artiste whom he met in a hotel lobby and was impressed by her talent. She was a flautist who was playing Chuu Kar Mere Mann Ko when the video was shot. (Also read: Kapil Sharma 'indirectly' calls Gulshan Grover 'drunkard'. Watch his reaction)

The video shows the artiste sitting on a chair as she plays her flute while Gulshan can be seen standing beside her. Towards the end, Gulshan folded his hands in a namaste and said thank you before walking out of the frame. Gulshan is currently shooting for a film in Lucknow.

Gulshan shared the video and wrote on his Instagram page, "Was rushing to filming and suddenly heard this soulful flute in the lobby of Taj hotel Lucknow @tajmahallucknow by this wonderful artist and stopped. My hair person Deepak Kagda @deepakkagda_hair and makeup person Ravindra Chavan @ravi.chavan.77398143 caught this on camera. #Flute #Artist #Respects #lucknow #SanjayGrover @badmangrooming @imsanjeevjuneja #filming #film."

The video has already been viewed more than 100,000 times on Instagram. Fans were quite impressed with the sweet music and they flooded the comment section with messages. Many also thanked Gulshan for sharing the video. “You are a tough man on reel and a simple mango man in real,” wrote one of them.

The actor is known for playing villainous characters in Hindi films such as Ram Lakhan, Avtaar, Hera Pheri and Gangster. Gulshan was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that was headlined by Akshay Kumar. He also features alongside Jimmy Sheirgill in the web series, Your Honor 2.

Gulshan had talked about the importance of villains in Bollywood films, in a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times. "The villains who have been extremely relevant and powerful were Ajit (Khan) Saab and Amrish Puri. Their negative roles were as significant to the stories as that of the main heroes, and people would wait eagerly to see them on screen. However, that charm has been lost over a period of time as more villains are now trying their hand at comic roles,” he said.

Gulshan will next be seen in the Tamil film, Indian 2. He will also play a role in Mogul - a film on Gulshan Kumar that was supposed to feature Akshay Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON