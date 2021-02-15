Gurmeet Choudhary: Being active on social media does help you get more work
This year is already looking packed for Gurmeet Choudhary as he awaits the release of his film, The Wife. Other than that, the actor says he’s going to grab any opportunity that he gets to be visible.
“My funda this year is jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. If I’m not doing a film, then I’ll focus on my social media and be visible there, so that I’m in the front of people’s eyes. It’s important. It has often happened with me that some video of mine on social media went viral and from there a director has picked me up or thought of me for a film, or a singer got the idea of taking me in a music video,” he shares.
The actor understand that for any artiste, being active is very important and he feels social media plays a vital role here.
“Social media ek bahut bada hathiyaar hai. Being active on social media does help you get more work. I just feel that as long as you’re seen, it may be on any medium, you’ll get work,” he adds.
Another aspect that the 36-year-old is mindful of is maintaining the fine balance between quantity and quality.
He explains, “I believe there shouldn’t be anything extreme. That’s the balance I try to maintain. I always work with good makers, producers and studios. I’ve done give films in the last five years and all those have been with good banners. When you work with good producers, the film gets released and reaches the audience. Baki aapki kismat hai ki film chale ya na chale.”
Choudhary maintains that just to have more number of films under his belt doesn’t mean that “I’ll end up working with just about anybody”.
While opportunities have widened now with the OTT boom, it also means that the competition is fiercer. But the actor isn’t thinking much about it.
“It’s great that new talents are getting a chance. More than competition and thinking about who is doing what, my focus is that I should do better. I feel if an actor has done a good job, he should be praised. Only then one grows. I’m not jealous of anyone. It often happens that when an actor is doing well, people talk bad about them. That I don’t do. Whenever a person does good work, I always praise them even if he’s my completion,” he concludes.
