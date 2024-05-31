Hansal Mehta gives it back to troll shaming him for kissing wife, says he's not 'displaying misogyny' like Balakrishna

Hansal Mehta never shies away from calling a spade a spade, be it his cinema or social media posts. The filmmaker known for his storytelling on hard-hitting social realities had recently slammed Nandamuri Balakrishna over his viral video in which he is seen pushing actor Anjali. However, a section of Twitter users, who were fans of Nandamuri, felt outraged. A person tried to troll Hansal by sharing his PDA photo with his wife Safeena Hussain. (Also read: Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes actor Anjali at an event; Hansal Mehta asks ‘who is this scumbag’) Hansal Mehta recently slammed a troll over his PDA photo with wife Safeena.

Hansal Mehta responds to troll over PDA picture

The user made offensive remarks against Hansal, by sharing one of his viral pictures in which he is kissing his wife Safeena. He captioned the photo as, “Who is this scumbag in this Liplock photos @mehtahansal.” The filmmaker quote tweeted the post and wrote, “Your trolling won’t work… it’s a man kissing his wife, expressing love publicly. Not pushing a woman, displaying misogyny in public.” The user was trying to refer to the filmmaker's previous tweet where he had criticised Nandamuri's aggressive behaviour towards Anjali. By reposting the video, the The Buckingham Murders director wrote, “Who is this scumbag?”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Hansal Mehta

Hansal and Safeena tied the the knot in 2022 in a close-knit ceremony in California. Safeena is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Hussain, known for his work in television and Bollywood films like Dhoom 2, OMG – Oh My God!, Raees, Dil Chahta Hai and Krrish 3. Hansal was earlier married to Sunita, with whom he has two sons - Jay and Pallava. Jay recently directed the thriller series - Lootere, streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Hansal Mehta's upcoming project

Hansal is known for critically acclaimed films such CityLights, Aligarh, Omerta and Faraaz. He was also praised for directing web shows, Scam 1992, Modern Love: Mumbai and Scoop. He has recently directed The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor, scheduled for 2024 release. The filmmaker is currently shooting his historical series - Gandhi featuring Pratik Gandhi in titular role.