Hansal Mehta on doing unconventional cinema despite death threats: ‘Hurdles are a sign there are bigger things’

Hansal Mehta recently spoke about continuing with his passion for storytelling despite facing hurdles. The filmmaker who recently directed The Buckingham Murders reacted to facing death threats after the release of his dark-comedy Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar (2000). Hansal, while speaking to News18 Showsha about the tough times in his career stated that hurdles are only a sign that better things are yet to happen. (Also read: The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 7: Kareena Kapoor film takes India total to nearly ₹8 crore) Hansal Mehta reflected on continuing with his passion for storytelling despite facing hurdles.

Hansal Mehta on being motivated despite hurdles

When asked about being affected by incidents such as death threats, the filmmaker said, “These stories motivate me. Whenever there are hurdles in the journey, it is an opportunity to pick up the threads and start all over again. I see hurdles as a sign that there’s better and bigger things to come. Then I wake up the next morning and say, ‘Okay, it’s time to move on. Start doing what I do best and love most.’”

When Hansal Mehta faced vandalism and threats

Hansal faced political backlash post the release of Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar. According to a report by Free Press Journal, a bunch of people led by a politician turned up at his office and demanded an apology from him over a certain dialogue. Hansal alerted the police but the policemen reportedly did not expect over three trucks of protestors outside his office. The report states that he apologised but he was still humiliated by the protestors.

Hansal Mehta's filmmaking career

Hansal directed Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu in lead roles. He is also known for critically acclaimed Hindi movies like Shahid (2013), CityLights (2014), Aligarh (2015), Omerta (2017), Chhalaan (2020) and Faraaz (2020). His last theatrical release as a director was Kareena Kapoor starrer The Buckingham Murders. Hansal has also directed web shows such as Scam 1992, Modern Love: Mumbai, Scoop and Scam 2003.

Hansal Mehta's upcoming project

Hansal is also directing the biographical historical-drama series Gandhi, based on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi. The show is based on Ramachandra Guha's popular books - Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World. It will explore Mahatma Gandhi's early years in South Africa to his role as Father of the Nation during India's struggle for independence. Pratik Gandhi will be portraying the totular role in the series produced by Applause Entertainment.